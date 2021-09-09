Nicki Minaj Subs BET Hip-Hop Awards, Cardi B & Megan Leads Nominees

Nicki Minaj is “Seeing Green” after BET Hip-Hop Awards announces this year’s nomination.

The nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards have been released ahead of the event to be held in October. It’s little surprise that dynamic duo Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are leading this year’s nominations for the Hip Hop awards. Both women have been tied with nine nominations each.

Cardi B, in particular, continues to stun with her ability to sweep awards nominations in spite of not having a mixtape or studio album. Her nominations come from her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP,” the raunchy female-centric banger of 2021 that set off many angry men.

Megan’s nominations, on the other hand, account for music from “WAP” but also her albums Good News and track “Suga” released in 2020.

Toronto Lover Boy, Drake, will be battling Megan and Cardi with eight nominations across seven categories and is vying for the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year award.

Drake’s nominations are from work released in 2020 and won’t include his recently released Certified Lover Boy, which missed the cut-off date for nominations.

Drake’s nominations include “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” with Lil Durk tipped for “Best Hip Hop Video,” “Song of The Year”, and “Best Collaborations” categories. The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper has two nods for his collab on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now” in the collaboration category, while his work on “Migos’ “Havin’ Our Way” is tipped for “Best Featured Verse.”

Drake was nominated in the “Best Lyricist” and “Hustler of The Year” categories as well.

Quite a few big names, including Moneybagg Yo, Tyler, the Creator, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin, and J. Cole are nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year with their latest respective albums, while Lil Nas X received two nominations for his controversial single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” while Tyler received four nominations for his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost.

Nicki Minaj seemingly wasn’t too happy about the nomination and thinks “Seeing Green” should’ve been given a nod. “If you mention ‘HipHop’ in 2021 & don’t mention #SeeingGreen that tells me everything I need to know,” she shared on Twitter on Thursday (September 9).

If you mention “HipHop” in 2021 & don’t mention #SeeingGreen that tells me everything I need to know. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

This is not the first time that Nicki Minaj is taking BET Hip-Hop Awards to task. Last year she did not showed up to the event.

2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominees.

HIP-HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Gangsta’s Pain – Moneybagg Yo

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator

Culture III – Migos

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Khaled Khaled – DJ Khaled

Savage Mode II – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

The Off-Season – J. Cole

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Back In Blood” – Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)

“Late At Night” – Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake feat. Lil Durk)

“Up” – Produced by Yung Dza, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)

“WAP” – Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” – Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (BIA feat. Nicki Minaj)

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie feat. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Blxst

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

BEST COLLABORATION

21 Savage & Metro Boomin feat. Drake – “Mr. Right Now”

BIA feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk – “Back In Blood”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamã (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Dave (UK)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Scheme

Kaytranada

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Yung Bleu

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Cardi B – “Type Shit” (Migos feat. Cardi B)

Drake – “Havin’ Our Way” (Migos feat. Drake)

Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-z)

Lil Durk – “Back In Blood” (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)

Megan The Stallion – “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Roddy Ricch – “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)

IMPACT TRACK

Black Thought – “Thought Vs Everybody”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – “We Win”

Meek Mill feat. Lil Durk – “Pain Away”

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like”

Rapsody – “12 Problems”