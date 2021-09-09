DJ Khaled Excited To Be Working On Bounty Killer’s “King of Kingston” Album

Bounty Killer is one of those veterans of dancehall that doesn’t need any endorsement. That being said, he’s been given big props by one of the best producers in the game right now, DJ Khaled.

Khaled expressed his excitement at having the opportunity to produce one of the tracks on Bounty Killer’s upcoming album, King of Kingston, due in December of this year. He made the revelation during an interview recently on the Up Close & Personal podcast. He kept his cards close to his chest, only revealing that he was “excited” to be a part of the production on the album.

While some information has been coming to light, a lot is still not known about the album. The prolific dancehall artist has already said that it was very close to completion. According to him, it’s at 95.5%. He’s at least given fans a more definite timeline of when to expect the album, which is closer to Christmas, 2021.

He made the revelation last month while on Instagram Live with Spice, who was doing her own new-look launch of her album, 10.

“Well my album coming for Christmas. My album not gonna be a summer project, because a summer dem caan get di food one time,” Bounty said at that time. We also know that the album will be executive-produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

As for who is going to appear on the album, well, Bounty has revealed, as expected, a star-studded cast, including both reggae and dancehall artists. Fans can look forward to a plethora of collaborations with some of the most iconic names in the genre like Barrington Levy, Sanchez, Chronixx, Busy Signal, and Wayne Marshall, and the Worl’Boss, Vybz Kartel. He’s also hinted that Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg may feature as well. Now we know that DJ Khaled is somewhere in the mix.

He’s definitely aiming for range, as in July, he was spotted with Mya in the studio. He didn’t reveal much at the time, only saying that he was “Cooking up island fire with @myaplanet9,” on Instagram. Another indicator that he’s looking for more global success.

The Warlord has already said that he has no intention of rushing the album and intends to produce authentic dancehall. Back in August, he told the Star that, “We playing all kinda crazy things and calling it some new things, and we don’t want nothing new. Reggae and dancehall, that’s our soul. So, we’re going to redirect, realign and recharge dancehall with the King of Kingston, so prepare for thine Kingdom to come.”

It’s been about 19 years since he released his last album, Ghetto Dictionary, back in 2002, and he’s going all out for his comeback. He also recently revealed that he had signed a major publishing deal with Florida-based entertainment company Creative Titans.

That deal is also is in partnership with the Concord Music Publishing Group, which indicates that the artist is definitely looking for worldwide distribution. During a party celebrating the new partnership, he said, “this is a good thing, I need people to go and administrate for my things. I have to have people searching for my thing. Anywhere me name call right now, anything, any rights, any movie, any music, any sample, any feature, so they will be my vendor.”

Hopefully, it will all be revealed in December when the album drops, but one thing is for sure, Bounty intends to bring fans some heat. For him, this album is all about quality, as he said in a recent interview.