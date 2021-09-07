Vybz Kartel And Super Model Winnie Harlow Homage Each Other

Vybz Kartel uses super model Winnie Harlow to promote his new song “Paparazzi,” and let’s just say she was here for it.

The Worl’Boss took to his Instagram account on Sunday (September 5) to share snapshots of the Jamaican-Canadian supermodel, posing for the cameras at the British GQ (Men of the Year Awards) in London, England. The event was held last week, Wednesday (September 1), and the supermodel hit the red carpet in an enticing orange rippled dress with a dash of yellow at the top. A hot pink tutu filled the bottom as she finished off the look with glitter heels.

Vybz Kartel captioned the post, “@gq affi pre ? & wonder “how di people do it?” Jamaica Way Jamaica streets yuh will see #paparazzi #bornfidisprelude out now.”

While you could see Winnie killing it on the red carpet, a snippet of the track, “Paparazzi,” was being played as the background music.

After loads of people eagerly anticipating her reaction, she flooded the comment section tagging the supermodel. She happily replied, grateful for the attention and love she was receiving.

“Love you so much! #worldboss,” she commented with a crying face emoji, followed by two red hearts.

This isn’t the first time the pair have shared a sweet interaction online, as, in the past, Harlow has expressed how big of a Kartel fan she is. The 27-year-old was even seen back in 2020, dancing to Vybz Kartel’s 2011 hit song, “Clarks,” which Kartel later re-posted to his Instagram.

Even though the superstar was born in Canada, she has used her social media pages to promote her Jamaican roots and culture. She often expresses her love for the island and dancehall music, as she frequently posts videos wining to songs from various Jamaican artists, including Charly Black’s “Whine & Kotch” during her latest visit to Jamaica back in August.