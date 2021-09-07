Bounty Killer, Shaggy Leads New “Doo Run Riddim”: Stream

Bounty Killer and Shaggy leads the new Doo Run Riddim from Mr Doo and Shaggy Productions.

Mr Doo is proving that he still has an ear for production. The veteran producer is well-known for the hits that he produced for major reggae and dancehall acts in the golden era of dancehall back in the 1980s and ’90s.

Some of the artists who have benefitted from his work include Gregory Isaacs, Sanchez, Cocoa Tea and Ninja Man. His latest offering is a new rhythm project simply titled the Doo Run. The project features 10 tracks and already has some major veterans on it. It dropped last Friday, September 3.

Shaggy and Rayvon’s “Drive Me Insane” is featured as well as Bounty Killer and Brian and Tony Gold’s track “Things You Do.” Mr Doo revealed to the Jamaica Star during a recent interview that the rhythm is actually a collaborative effort between himself and Shaggy.

Mr Doo, whose real name is Cargill Lawrence, also explained that he had taken a break from the music industry but Shaggy gave him the encouragement to jump back in the game. He said that following the success of this rhythm he is very grateful to Shaggy for the encouragement and is also elated that he took his advice.

He said that while this is their first project together he expects that they will be releasing many more in the future.

“I have to big up Shaggy, and everyone else who made this project a reality,” he said.

The Doo Run rhythm was inspired by Delroy Wilson’s iconic reggae classic Run Run, he also revealed.

“It’s an awesome project. All the songs on this rhythm album have the potential to be huge hits,” he added.

Other tracks on the project include Amber Lee’s “Get Money”, Eski’s “Steppin Hot”, Mezmo Roc One’s “Keep On Moving”, King Knemisis & Vida’s “Baby Baby”, Abba Doo’s “Prayer”, Kevin Lawrence’s “Run Run” and Disturb’s “Bangarang.” The project is available for streaming and was distributed by VPAL Music.

Shaggy Production company also has a hand in the new project you can stream on Apple Music and Spotify below.