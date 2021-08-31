50 Cent Confirms Starring Role In ‘The Expendables 4’ Movie

50 Cent is set to return to the big stage in the movie The Expendables 4, which returns to the big screen with an all-star cast.

On Tuesday, the film was reported to return with the badass group of mercenaries, including Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture, coming back in their original characters as in previous films. The new faces joining the movie are 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, and Scott Waugh.

The rap legend and businessman shared the news on Instagram to his 26.8 million followers.

“Expendables. BOOM. time to work,” he wrote. “here we go ! still think i’m nothing. Green Light Gang,” the rapper said.

50 Cent was previously set to appear in the film in the first installment in 2010, but he dropped his performance and was replaced by Forest Whitaker. At that time, the rapper was focused on releasing his album with Dr. Dre and Eminem.

At the time, his publicist noted the rapper’s unavailability to join the movie.

“50 Cent was offered the role of Hale Caesar in The Expendables,” the rep said to MTV News at the time. “However, as he is currently in the process of completing his forthcoming album ‘Before I Self Destruct’ with Dr. Dre and Eminem, he was unfortunately not able to commit to the project.”

The album was eventually released in November 2009, with Dre and Em credited as executive producers.

Meanwhile, at the first casting, some fans did not want 50 Cent in the film. However, director Sylvester Stallone defended 50 Cent, saying he had the talent to fill in the character.

“The anger of the casting of 50 Cent is understandable, but not fair,” Stallone had said to Ain’t It Cool News in 2009. “A player is only as good as his coach. If a man can communicate in one medium, he can communicate in another if his strengths are brought out and he has the support of well-wishers. So, trust me, the change of Forest Whitaker to 50 Cent a.k.a. Curtis Jackson is a good one.”