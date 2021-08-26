The Game admonishes fans in defense of Lizzo

No matter how much of a celebrity you are, negativity can get to you one way or another. This was the case for Lizzo recently, who broke down after revealing how much of a negative impact online bullying has been having on her life especially causing her undue mental stress.

Since her comments, quite a few rappers and other musicians have come out in support of the talented artist. Two of the more prominent to speak out include T.I. and Offset. Now a veteran in the rap world, The Game has joined their voices. He had a lot to say to fans about the negativity that she and other artists have had to endure.

Lizzo made the original revelation using Instagram, which came just after her new visuals for “Rumors” featuring Cardi B earlier this month. The Game also used Instagram to get his message across. He spoke directly to fans through an expletive-laden post, letting them know that their opinions were causing distress.

“Man, nobody give a f#ck about what y’all saying … like the sh*t y’all doin’ to Lizzo,” he said at one point.

He went to say that he was disheartened to see her crying and said that fans need to learn how to respect an artist’s space. He asked them how they would feel if someone was judging their every move every single day of their life.

“Is you too old? Is you too young? What the f**k is wrong with you? Y’all got too much muthaf***in’ time to be worried about other muthaf***a’s lives,” he continued.

Besides the video, he also used a lengthy caption to call on fans to stop their negative behavior. Part of it read “stop online bullying people like @lizzobeeating & anybody else & just be the fan yo hating ass really is… haters be more a fan than the regular REAL FANS. This is why kids around the world commit suicide etc… the pressure of the internet. If people are doing what makes them happy, let em…. No human is any other humans judge.”

The Game also called on fans to examine their own lives and try to figure out why they were so unhappy. The “Hate It or Love It” singer opined that the hatred might be stemming from a place of deep-rooted self-hatred. He pleaded with these so-called fans to learn to find peace within themselves instead of attacking musicians and artists.

The rapper also used one of his classic lines to convey his point. “I ain’t going nowhere so you can get to know me,” told y’all that 17 years ago,” he said.

It was a heart-wrenching moment for many fans when Lizzo opened up about the type of bullying that she had been facing. She broke down in tears as she tried to express how much her mental health had been affected. The moment was shared on August 15 while in her bathroom.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” she said.

“It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you. And for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings; I don’t care. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive and it gets to me,” she added.

She also explained that some of the comments were made about her weight.

One of the first people to defend her was Cardi B, who tweeted:

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Many in the hip-hop community have since supported the artist calling on fans to be more considerate and remember that even though many artists enjoy a celebrity lifestyle, they are still only human.

See what he had to say below.