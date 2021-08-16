Cardi B Fiercely Defends Lizzo After Emotional IG Live Video Went Viral

Cardi B jumped to the defense of Lizzo after hateful fans online called her “Mammy,” a racist trope, and also bullied her for being a plus-size woman.

The artist shared an emotional video online on Sunday as she tearfully said that the hate from fans was getting to her. Cardi B, who quoted the video on her Twitter account, however, called out hateful bullies for projecting their insecurities on Lizzo and others.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim [you’re] problematic & sensitive,” Cardi wrote in the quote tweet, which showed Lizzo crying as she spoke to the unwarranted attacks.

“When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

In the video, Lizzo details how she has had enough of the hate as it is becoming overwhelming and getting to her.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said in the IG Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

Meanwhile, Cardi also defended the song with Lizzo as she notes that “Rumors,” which was released two days ago, is performing exceptionally well on the music charts.

“Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy,” she wrote. “The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f**k.”

Lizzo has always been an advocate for body positivity as she shares unedited photos online, including those which do not fit the conventional standards of beauty, such as being skinny and small in size.

Lizzo has, however, been the subject of attacks on social media on an ongoing basis.

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021