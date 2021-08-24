Demarco Reveals “Melody” Album Tracklist With Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Spice & More

Demarco shares the tracklist for his forthcoming debut album Melody, with a star-studded lineup.

The “Fallen Soldiers” singer revealed some big names for the 16-track project, including guest appearances from Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Shaggy, Spice, Konshens, Bounty Killer, Ky-Mani Marley, Stephen Marley, and Chronic Law.

Demarco revealed that the project would be released on October 22. While Marco has been a staple in dancehall, both as an artiste and producer with many singles, features, hit riddims, this will be his first body of work.

Demarco has also produced hits for international recording artistes such as Styles P, Missy Elliot, Foxy Brown, Kat Deluna, and Olivia. His local creations are nothing short of brilliant.

The list of projects created by Demarco is inexhaustible and includes hit riddims such as Stress Free Riddim, Top Speed Riddim, Butta Riddim, Side Walk University, Virus, Gang War, Z-March, Splash Out, Chemistry Riddim, and Warning Riddim. His work with international acts is notable, but he has worked with many local artistes to create timeless hits, like Busy Signal’s “Whine Pon Di Edge,” “Unknown Number,” and Charly Black’s “Party Animal,” just to name a few.

Demarco had created some waves in 2017 when he announced he was signed to Akon’s EnTREEGRECORDS/KONLIVE label. Though his debut album is being released under Ineffable Records, he remains an independent artist. The label is described as an independent coalition of artistes, managers, and promoters who work together to curate music and live events worldwide. They also advocate for artists to maintain ownership and control of their music. This is facilitated through Ineffable’s charity arm, Rootfire Cooperative, which provides interest-free loans. This allows artistes to own the rights to their music as they provide capital for promotion and other related costs. They represent several international reggae artists and bands such as Iya Terra, Stick Figures, and Collie Buddz.

So far, Demarco has released three singles from the album, “Dance My Stress Away,” featuring Stephen Marley, “Mover,” featuring Konshens, and “Stuck on You.” “Dance My Stress Away” was released 3 weeks ago, and it has already racked up 1M views on YouTube. Shot in Atlanta, Georgia, Love And Hip Hop star Karlie Redd made an appearance. The song has a distinct crossover vibe and that Marley special sauce provided by Stephen Marley. “Dance My Stress Away” sounds like and feels like a hit that will appeal to both the American and local markets. One fan went as far as saying, “Dah song yah a grammy-winning international sound.”

This seemed to be the aim of the “Lazy Body” singer as he expressed in a recent interview with Urban Islandz. He stated, “Try to branch out and get them craft to another level by doing song in English. If you nah go sing English inna you verses make sure you sing it inna your chorus so that people can understand, who don’t understand patois. That is the formula that Sean Paul has been using for years and he’s still winning.”

“Mover” featuring Konshens is a staple ladies’ song for them to “whine up to.” It has a subtle Latin element, with Marco referring to the ladies as senorita. Fans are showing this track much love, too, with one Kenyan fan commenting, “Another great banger big up konshens big up demarco much love from Kenya.” Demarco has toured the African continent extensively and has performed in Uganda, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Guinea, and Kenya.

Along with Sarkodie, a Ghanian superstar, their song “For You” will make his African fan base very happy.

Demarco previously expressed, “My biggest fanbase is over in the African region de. I’m known for “I Love My Life,” which is a massive hit over Africa.”

Spice also features on the album on the track “Any Man.” He has worked with her before, most recently on her hit “I Feel A Way,” which was a response to her being racially profiled in a Walmart Store. Rounding out the list of features is deejay Chronic Law, who features on the track “Travel Safe.”

The album is set to be released on October 22nd and represents the peak of all of Demarco’s hard work in the music industry, spanning almost two decades.

“It’s just the right time for me now. It’s like the right set a people are very passionate about this album as well, the right things are put in place right now and I feel comfortable putting out this album because before I didn’t know the business,” he divulged when he spoke with us.

The album’s title, Melody, is coined after Demarco’s youngest child, baby girl Melody, who turned one today. The proud dad took to Instagram with a sweet picture of him giving her a big “chups” saying, “EVERYBODY HELP ME WISH MY DAUGHTER “MELODY” A HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU MY BABY SO MUCH I HAD TO NAME MY FIRST ALBUM MELODY!!! #daddysgirl #princess #mylife #MELODY CHECK MY LAST POST FOR THE OFFICIAL TRACK LISTING FOR MY ALBUM.”

The album features producers like Collie Buddz on “Stuck on You” and Australian Will K on “Mover.” He noted that this album was not solely focused on dancehall stating, “Me have about 2 or 3 reggae tracks on the album but after this album me wa do a full reggae album too. Me go just start put out the album dem now.”

Melody tracklist.

1. My Way Ft. Sean Paul

2. Mover Ft. Konshens

3. For You. Ft. Sarkodie

4. Ryda

5. Any Man Ft. Spice

6. In My Heart

7. Stone Throw Away

8. Love

9. Stuck On You

10. All Mine

11. Dance My Stress Away Ft. Stephen Marley

12. Fallen

13. Travel Safe Ft. Chronic Law

14. Homage Ft. Bounty Killer & Beenie Man

15. Mama Ft. Ky-Mani Marley

16. Do It Again Ft. Shaggy