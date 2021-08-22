T.I. Advice Lizzo How To Deal With Negative Comments

Rapper T.I. is sending advice to Lizzo after bullies online attacked her verbally, calling her a “mammy”- a racist trope and making other horrid fat-shaming remarks.

The Atlanta rapper urged Lizzo to love herself and not wait for outside validation from fans or anyone else.

“My message to Lizzo, I don’t know Lizzo personally, sweetheart, you are beautiful, talented, you are good enough for all the things the world has to offer, don’t wait for anybody out there in the public to validate you,” TIP said. “Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people out here who have negative things to say it’s because they feel negatively about themselves.”

T.I. said that people that speak negatively about Lizzo and himself are projecting.

“Them speaking negatively about you, me and everybody else bruh, they feel negatively about themselves than it does about you,” T.I. said. “Please don’t wait on them to be ok with you, please don’t wait on them to give you the OK to be happy and satisfied about yourself, achievements and accomplishments.”

Lizzo became emotional on Instagram live on Sunday last as she disclosed that the attacks against her were wearing her down. The remarks came after the release of her song “Rumors,” a collaboration with Cardi B.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist was quick to defend her, however, as she called out the bullies.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim [you’re] problematic & sensitive,” Cardi began. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”