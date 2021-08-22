Hip Hop / News

Kanye West Declares War After Drake Diss Send Fans Into A Frenzy, Twitter Reacts

Kanye West declared war against Drake after “Betrayal” diss with Trippie Redd, and now Consequence and fans on Twitter are reacting.

It looks like new beef is brewing between two of the greats in the hip-hop world. That’s if Kanye West’s cryptic Instagram post, which has since been deleted, is to be interpreted as a war cry. It looks like he might be firing some warning shots at Drake in response to the rapper’s verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal.”

After the verse began gaining popularity last Friday, August 20, the eccentric rapper and businessman shared the message and even pulled in Drake’s nemesis, Pusha T, into the conversation.

Using an image of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, which many have analyzed, means he’s talking to Drake. He said, “I live for this.” He added, “I’ve been f&cked with by nerd ass jock niggas like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Interestingly, that post and all others, except one, have since been erased from his page. The only post left is his childhood home in the Chicago South Shore neighborhood. The house is the last place where he lived with his late mother, Donda, who is the inspiration behind his upcoming 10th studio album.

The “Gold Digger” rapper resurfaced on Instagram late last month and had been using it to keep fans in the loop. He had already shared numerous posts, like when he stayed at his temporary living quarters inside Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The now-deleted post might be the beginning of his response to Drake’s verse which was not a subtle shot from the “God’s Plan” artist.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know. Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go. Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

Besides Ye, G.O.O.D. Music collaborator Consequence also got into it, with Drake challenging the OVO Boss to drop Certified Lover Boy on the same day as DONDA.

“F#ck a Betrayal, it’s the Disrespect for me dawg,” he tweeted yesterday, Saturday 21. “Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun. Respect My Team. It’s Party Time. #QueensAllDay,” he added.

It really wouldn’t be surprising if the two go at it with each other, considering they’ve been rumored to not be fans of each other for at least the last 12 years. That all started when Kanye directed Drake’s video for “Best I Ever Had” from the So Far Gone mixtape. Their beef has been very subliminal, though, and this latest verse may bring all those feelings out on some fire tracks from both artists.