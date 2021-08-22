Kanye West Declares War After Drake Diss Send Fans Into A Frenzy, Twitter Reacts

Kanye West declared war against Drake after “Betrayal” diss with Trippie Redd, and now Consequence and fans on Twitter are reacting.

It looks like new beef is brewing between two of the greats in the hip-hop world. That’s if Kanye West’s cryptic Instagram post, which has since been deleted, is to be interpreted as a war cry. It looks like he might be firing some warning shots at Drake in response to the rapper’s verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal.”

After the verse began gaining popularity last Friday, August 20, the eccentric rapper and businessman shared the message and even pulled in Drake’s nemesis, Pusha T, into the conversation.

Using an image of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, which many have analyzed, means he’s talking to Drake. He said, “I live for this.” He added, “I’ve been f&cked with by nerd ass jock niggas like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Interestingly, that post and all others, except one, have since been erased from his page. The only post left is his childhood home in the Chicago South Shore neighborhood. The house is the last place where he lived with his late mother, Donda, who is the inspiration behind his upcoming 10th studio album.

The “Gold Digger” rapper resurfaced on Instagram late last month and had been using it to keep fans in the loop. He had already shared numerous posts, like when he stayed at his temporary living quarters inside Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The now-deleted post might be the beginning of his response to Drake’s verse which was not a subtle shot from the “God’s Plan” artist.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know. Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go. Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

Besides Ye, G.O.O.D. Music collaborator Consequence also got into it, with Drake challenging the OVO Boss to drop Certified Lover Boy on the same day as DONDA.

“F#ck a Betrayal, it’s the Disrespect for me dawg,” he tweeted yesterday, Saturday 21. “Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun. Respect My Team. It’s Party Time. #QueensAllDay,” he added.

Fuck a Betrayal It's the Disrespect for me dawg Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun ??? Respect My Team It's Party Time #QueensAllDay pic.twitter.com/UTHMyAI5oQ — Consequence (@ItsTheCons) August 21, 2021

It really wouldn’t be surprising if the two go at it with each other, considering they’ve been rumored to not be fans of each other for at least the last 12 years. That all started when Kanye directed Drake’s video for “Best I Ever Had” from the So Far Gone mixtape. Their beef has been very subliminal, though, and this latest verse may bring all those feelings out on some fire tracks from both artists.

"So Drake reignited his 2018 feud with Kanye by dissing him on Trippie Redd's new album. Then Kanye sent Drake a photo of the Joker and added Pusha T to a group chat with Drake" pic.twitter.com/hjJZT3Dd5Z — Mephisto (@DrDelorean) August 22, 2021

This who was in Kanye’s groupchat that he added drake and pusha to pic.twitter.com/9t0hb8GUwW — Incarcerated Via The Bird (@FirmHandshaker0) August 21, 2021

drake seeing pusha t get added to kanye’s groupchat on imessage pic.twitter.com/7Iwi2DFW0C — hasan?? (@flackospurity) August 21, 2021

IM CRYING DRAKE GOT KANYE IN HIS JOKER ARC LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/yWNfZSzsFW — hasan?? (@flackospurity) August 21, 2021

“Added Pusha to the conversation” If Kanye sent this to Drake then sh*t is about to get VERY interesting pic.twitter.com/Kup4zOIyTJ — King Wow (@WowThatsHipHop) August 21, 2021

Drake can never win against Kanye in a head-to-head beef. Kanye has nothing to lose and puts his career and livelihood at risk with an endless stream of drama and craziness every year. He has no breaking point. Drake couldn’t even take the Push beef to its conclusion. — FANTANO (@theneedledrop) August 21, 2021