‘Hall Of Fame’ Rapper Polo G Drops “Black Hearted” Visual

Polo G comes through with “Black Hearted” visual as Hall Of Fame continues to show strong sales on its way to platinum status.

It’s been a great year so far for Chicago native Polo G, and the rapper intends to keep aiming for the stars. Yesterday, August 21, Polo G once again started repping for his third album, Hall Of Fame, by giving fans an insight into some memorable moments in his life when he dropped the video for “Black Hearted.”

The video is packed with a real-world glimpse into the rapper’s life. He gets intimate with fans as he shows footage of his recently deceased childhood friend BMoney. The Ryan Lynch-directed video also features his first pitch for the Chicago Cubs in July and various tour performances and backstage bashes.

“Gatta fight no foldin up … lack pay the price yk wassup,” Polo G said in a video clip on Instagram. He got some support from DaBaby, who posted a fire emoji in the comments.

This album continues to show that the rapper has what it takes to become an even greater force in hip-hop. His first two albums, Die A Legend in 2019 and The GOAT in 2020, were also well received.

His latest album not only topped the Billboard 200 but gave Polo G his first-ever No. 1 project. His platinum-selling leading single “RAPSTAR” is only the 22nd song to debut at No. 1 and be in the same position the following week.

Hall Of Fame, impressively, has already been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America just a little under a month after it was released.

The rapper is riding the wave and was carded to perform at CNN’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” yesterday. He’s also nominated in the “Best New Artist” and the “Best Hip-Hop” categories at the upcoming 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Check out the video below.