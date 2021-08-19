Amber Rose’s Baby Daddy AE Admits To Cheating, Says It’s His “True Nature”

Amber Rose’s baby daddy AE says it’s his “true nature” to cheat.

Amber Rose has broken up with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, who she claims has cheated on her with at least a dozen women who know about her. The model has been dating the Def Jam executive for three years. The model took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent about her feelings of being hurt at the behavior of her boyfriend and the women who knew about her.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote in a number of Instagram Stories Wednesday. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway,” she said.

The model says she has evidence of cheating.

“I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever,” she added.

Meanwhile, Amber Rose says she is not going to expose the women’s identity, but she hopes they know her messages are directed at them.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are,” the Slutwalk Founder said.

“As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done,” she added.

Amber also took the time to address her mother, and others close to her who she said were draining her mentally and physically. “My raging narcissistic mom can get the f–k out of my life too. On my kids. I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I can’t take it anymore… that’s why I’ve been so quiet I’ve been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not,” she said in a third Story.

In his response to her rant, AE admitted he cheated and says he doesn’t want to continue doing that to her. “I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this sh*t, you know, she love me but I don’t want to keep doing that to her,” he said. “I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”

Amber Rose and AE, popularly known as AE, share a son – Slash Electric, who was born in October 2019. She has another child, a son, Sebastian, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

The model is famous for her dating history with rappers 21 Savage and Kanye West.