Young M.A Back With A Bang In “Henny’d Up” Video Following Rehab

Young M.A drops “Henny’d Up” visual following rehab stint.

Just about two months ago, Young M.A shared with her fans that she had entered rehab due to try and beat an unspecified addiction. Since then, we haven’t heard much from the “OOOUUU” singer.

She popped back up on the scene yesterday, August 15, to drop a new video for her track, “Henny’d Up,” from her Off the Yak project, which was released on May 21. The music video was directed by J’Mari Wyatt, and Young M.A announced the video using Instagram.

In the short clip that she previewed, the New York native is seen enjoying a luxurious party as she and her crew have a blast during a yacht party. It looks like it was filmed on the ocean bordering Miami. Henessy takes a prime feature in the video along with twerking ladies, bikinis, and jet skis, as they party until the sun comes up.

When she told fans that she was entering rehab, she never specified why but many fans naturally assumed it was alcohol as a lot of her work features Hennessy. From the looks of the video, we probably got that one wrong.

When she made the announcement in June, she used Instagram, where she posted, “MAB I’ll be back….boutta lose this addiction…omw to rehab.” She eventually deleted that statement but took to Twitter to share more.

“Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure,” she wrote. “Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when?I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you,” she tweeted.

Whatever was the reason, it looks like she’s back with a bang.