Ninjaman’s Son Jammar Ballentine Shot And Killed In Kingston

Ninjaman is mourning the death of one of his sons.

The incarcerated dancehall legend’s son, Jammar Ballentine, also known as Ratty or Roy, was shot and killed on Sunday while standing along Olympic Way in Kingston 11. Sources told Urban Islandz that the shooting incident occurred approximately 8:45 AM on Sunday (August 15) when he was pounced upon by unknown assailants. We’re told that he was standing on the side of the road following a crash.

“He had only gone outside because he heard a crash and that’s when we heard explosions and next thing he was laying on the ground in blood,” sources said.

We’re told that police was called in and found Ballentine with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon his arrival. Police have yet to ascertain a motive for the killing but are actively following leads in their investigation.

Ninjaman’s family sources say Jammar was quiet and well-loved by his family and friends, making his murder even more bizarre. “He is not a trouble maker, Roy is just a humble and fun loving person and he has a daughter on the way who will never get to meet her father this is sad,” family sources revealed.

Ninjaman, whose real name is Desmond Ballentine, is currently serving life in prison following his murder conviction for the 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson, also known as Ricky Trooper.

The dancehall artist’s son, Janeil Ballentine, and another co-accused, Dennis Clayton, were also convicted for Johnson’s murder. Ninjaman will have to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole, while his son and Clayton will have to serve at least 15 years before becoming eligible for parole.