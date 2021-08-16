Spice Say She’s Top Female Jamaican Artist With Most No. 1 Trending Videos

Spice fixes her crown as she trends number one on YouTube with “Send It Up.”

The Queen of Dancehall has done it again. Topping music charts, eye-catching performances, and top trending music videos is nothing too big for her to pull off. Over the years of the “Go Down Deh” singer’s career, she’s had tremendous success and a plethora of support from fans all over the globe.

Spice took to her Instagram page today (August 16) to brag on her latest well-deserved accomplishment, that being holding the record for the Jamaican female artiste with the most number one trending songs.

“#1 on trending again send it up Send it up Send it up Inna mi belly. Let it be known that I hold the record as female for the most #1 on trending videos out of Jamaica. “On trending”……means real people are watching #RealViews Thanks so much for the love and support I appreciate it , continue to share #spicealbum10 Big up my glam team on this set @shaqpalmerr @nosworthycreations @tichalet I’m outta space with a planet on my shoulder,” she captioned her post.

Along with that caption, she took the opportunity to share behind-the-scenes photos of her newest music video for the song, “Send It Up“. The video was directed by Jay Will (Game Over) and produced by Jermaine Anglin (Blak Pro). It holds the number one trending spot on YouTube after being released for only a day, as noted by Spice in an earlier post.

She exclaimed, “Besties just like that, in 24 hours we are #1 on trending “AGAIN” #senditup DROP A LINE.”

This feat does not surprise Spice or her fans as her music typically heads straight for the number one spot as soon as it has been released, but it is still a cause for celebration. We’ve seen her top YouTube’s Trending list with songs such as “Frenz,” “Go Down Deh,” “Inches,” “Watch My Life,” “Bruck It,” “Cool It,” “Sheet,” “Rolling,” “Tables turn,” “Dumpling Remix” and more.

“Send It Up” swiftly became a part of the list with the aesthetic shots and the quite interesting plot of the video, which detailed Spice partaking in an intergalactic mission. “Send It Up” is featured on Spice’s Album 10, released on August 6th. Since its release, it has charted in 12 countries and held positions like #103, 64, and 140 on iTunes and Apple Music, respectively, in the Cayman Islands and Barbados.

Many of Spice’s supporters hyped her up in the comment section. Jada Kingdom commented, “Infukinsane!!!” with accompanying fire emojis.

Shaggy, who feels personal pride in the achievement, posted, “Just like that!!”

Bounty Killer also didn’t miss the opportunity to praise her, “DI VIDEO SHOOOOOOOT,” while Shaneil Muir littered the comment section with fire emojis. Shaneil also showered Spice with praises as she sang happy birthday to her at Spice’s birthday party at Amazura in New York over the weekend.

“Sup’m bout that song yah, once it starts playing, I just want to get up and wine. It does something to my body. It makes me just wanna bruck out—the riddim, the beat. You haffi sen it all the way up. Because that is something that I myself just love, when him sen’ it up. I am responsible for a lot of women gyrating—which equals female empowerment.” Spice recently shared about “Send It Up” in an interview with Dancehall Mag.

Spice made her debut when she was given the opportunity to perform at the annual dancehall festival Sting back in 2000. Spice had her first major success with the controversial single “Romping Shop” with Vybz Kartel in 2009, which samples “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo.

Spice used the popular Eighty-Five riddim to construct “Fight Over Man” in her first hit single, which became popular on the dancehall scene. Spice’s first full-length project, a mixtape titled Captured, was released in (2018) and it also debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

In 2018, Spice joined the cast of VH1’s reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in season seven, after appearing as a guest star in season six, and she has been doing an amazing job as season ten is now out. In the latest episode, which airs tonight, we’ll see her Egyptian-styled release party for “Go Down Deh.”