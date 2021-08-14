Shenseea, Koffee, Jada Kingdom & Protoje Featured On ‘Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack’

At least four reggae/dancehall stars, Shenseea, Koffee, Jada Kingdom, and Protoje, drop verses for EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22 soundtrack.

What would the highly anticipated Madden NFL 22 be without a touch of ‘yard’ in its playlist? Dancehall diva Shenseea, along with Koffee, Jada Kingdom, and Protoje, are the Jamaican stars featured in “The Yard” mode of the latest version of Madden. The 45 track playlist goes hand in hand with the official soundtrack.

On Friday (August 13), EA released the Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack, an 11 track compilation. This exclusive album boasted “Trending Gyal” singer Shenseea. She collaborated with Palestinian-Canadian rapper, Belly on the brassy, energetic “How I’m Feeling.” Belly opens the song with a verse of creative bars and rhymes before Shenseea slips in and brings much diversity and color, “Dem gyal yah red eye, neva make right, me deh yah so fi life dem a get by, never bow fi di fame, heads high, deh back a mi so all dem a see a tail,” she spits.

Now, Jamaicans can beam with even greater pride for the addition of Jada, Proto, and Koffee on the EA Madden NFL 22 Playlist.

Jada Kingdom sits on the “Get Paid” track with Aluna and Princess Nokia. “Get Paid” was released on July 15, 2020, and is a sample of Mr. Vegas’ late 1990’s “Head High.” Jada brings to the tune her unique sound, finishing off the product with the final verse.

“Never see nothin’ like me/ Dem ask what mi have on, mi seh pricey/ If yuh broke, then wah you a do beside mi?/Dat nuh fit inna mi circle / All of mi friends a get money, it’s for certain,” she sings effortlessly.

Also on the tracklist representing the black, green, and gold are two of Jamaica’s favorite Reggae artistes with one of Jamaica’s favorite Reggae Song. Protoje’s “Switch it Up” featuring Koffee brings the real reggae Jamaican vibe to the playlist. The song was released earlier this year as a part of Protoje’s sixth studio album, “In Search of Lost Time”. It was also recently featured on former U.S President Barack Obama’s Summer 2021 playlist.

The two Reggae stars join voices on the chorus, “Them say dem love we but that a yesterday/ Get what dem want and switch it up already/ Them naa go draw we out, oh no, nuh today/ It nuh so easy fi drain we energy.”

Certainly, Jamaicans are grateful for the representation of the highly anticipated American Football video game that is set to be released on Friday, August 20.

The EA Madden NFL 22 Playlist also features music from international stars, including Drake, Coi Leray, J. Cole, Killer Mike, and Lil Baby.