Yella Beezy Arrested For 5 Guns & Drugs Possession Captured On Video

Yella Beezy was busted for weapons and drugs possession.

The rising rapper has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon in Texas, TMZ is reporting. Yella Beezy on Tuesday night posted a video of his car surrounded by police who were searching in the passenger side while others were seen checking the trunk.

“They stay fwm,” the rapper wrote in the caption for the Instagram story.

This latest run-in with the law is the second stumbling block for the rapper as he was arrested in February in Dallas on weapons charges.

The Dallas Morning News reported that police officers stopped the rapper outside of a Dallas strip mall for allegedly failing to stop at an intersection and because the windows were “tinted too heavily.”

A search was then conducted by the police who allegedly found 5 guns in Yella Beezy’s possession. The news report did not say if the guns were found on the rapper’s person or in the car that belonged to him. However, the arrest warrant alleged that the rapper is “a documented gang member and therefore cannot legally possess any handguns in his car.”

Beezy’s legal troubles are piling up as he’s presently tied up in a lawsuit involving the manager of the late Mo3, who is suing the rapper and members of his entourage for an assault that left him with severe injuries, including his hip being dislocated. The incident occurred outside of a Dallas strip club, and the manager, Brandon Rainwater, is seeking damages in the amount of $1 million. There’s video evidence in which the rapper is allegedly boasting about the assault.