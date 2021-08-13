Stefflon Don and Ms. Banks “DIP” It Low In New Visual

Stefflon Don teams with Ms. Banks on a new banger, “Dip.”

Stefflon Don sent her fans into a frenzy this week when she posted a teaser of her new collaboration with UK rapper Ms. Banks. The “Hurtin’ Me” singer announced her return to music with a new track titled “Dip.” After her release of “Can’t Let You Go” eight months ago, the 29-year old has been quiet until now.

“Haven’t dropped in 8 months guys but Im back and consistent I promise !!! DIP FT @msbanks Drops This Friday the 13th,” Stefflon Don wrote on Instagram while sharing the song’s cover art.

“DIP” was produced by Lavinia Noel and directed by WOWA. The song captured fans with some catchy UK dancehall/hip-hop-infused lyrics and flow we’re grown accustomed to from Stefflon Don. The music video progresses with the contrast of blue and pink outfits as Steff and Ms. Banks rap and dance in unison with their backup dancers to a fresh, exciting choreography. Stefflon, who was decked out head to toe in a blue, can be seen going head to head in a dance battle with Ms. Banks, who donned a full pink suit.

Ms. Banks kicks the track off, “All da baddies feeling all my songs / Talking my shit uno what I’m on Big Banks with the Big Don When I touch it can’t do nothing wrong / Name ring bells no intercom Body banging bussin’ out the thong /Give him sloppy toppy with my rolley on.”

Rapping effortlessly over a tribal-inspired beat, Stefflon Don spits, “Dondodda big gwalla Big back big stack Big big mama Ready with the semi looking like a top shotta Only gun man gah make me swalla.”

Perhaps this is the British female collab we’ve been waiting on, and it arrived just in time for the summer festivities. Though the song only lasted for 2 minutes and 26 seconds, the visual left a lasting impression, and the lyrics stuck in your head for weeks to come.

Watch Stefflon Don and Ms. Banks’ new video “Dip” below.