Nicki Minaj Names ‘Whitney Houston’ As Her Greatest Album Of All Time Pick

Nicki Minaj can bodied any rap track, but her greatest album of all time prove to her fans that she also enjoys some good old soul music from Whitney Houston.

She recently listed Whitney Houston‘s debut and the self-titled album as her go-to project. Released in 1985, nearly three years after Nicki Minaj was born, Whitney Houston’s album brought one of the greatest voices to the forefront. The album would go on to top Billboard album charts for a total of 14 weeks, rivaling and threatening records set by the likes of The Beatles.

On her debut album, Whitney Houston’s blends of soul and pop classics cemented her position as a vocal powerhouse, perhaps the greatest vocalist to ever lived. Tracks such as “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” and “Greatest Love Of All” still receive heavy rotation on mainstream radio. Her songs are also crowd favorites as they frequently select them when performing in singing competitions such as The Voice, American Idol, and The X Factor. You can be sure to hear many Whitney renditions as well at fun karaoke sessions with friends and family.

Nicki Minaj has proven that she too is capable of laying down some vocals on songs such as “Bed Of Lies”, “Right Thru Me”, “Your Love”, and “Moment 4 Life”. The rapper has also shown her ability to dominate the pop realm with songs such as “Starship”, “Pound The Alarm”, and “Turn Me On.”

She showed her appreciation for Whitney’s work on Tuesday when she shared a screenshot of the classic album. That was followed by a post of herself lending her pipes to Houston’s 1985 hit “All At Once.”

Houston went on to release several other timeless hit albums throughout her career. She sadly died in Beverly Hills, California, on February 11, 2012.

Nicki Minaj is still showing that she is the people’s female rapper of choice. She also continues to connect with young up-and-coming talents such as Sadda Baby, BIA, and Skillibeng, much to the pleasure of her loyal fan base. Her latest project, her “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape, revised many of her older tracks. There is no word yet on the arrival of her next project, especially with her recent addition to her family. But she recently revealed that she is working on new music.