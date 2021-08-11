Future Says His Baby Mama Lying About Him Telling His Son She’s A “H*e”

Rapper Future doesn’t care that fans are upset that he called Brittni Mealy, the mother of his 8-year-old son, an h*e in a text message to the child.

Mealy made the allegations on Tuesday night as she disclosed the text messages from two different cell phones. A screenshot of the conversation shows a number alleged to be Future‘s phone number messaging the child to tell him that he should tell his mother to get him some new clothes.

When the child texts him “Dad,” Future sends another message- “your mother is a h*e.”

Brittni Mealy shared the screenshots online with a caption, “he texts this to a child. You are a real coward he 8 years old stupid,” she posted on her Instagram account.

Future, on the other hand, had one response – “Pray for Her,” he posted in his Twitter account. Mealy continued to expose the rapper on her Instagram account as she shared that his text message came because she turned down his sexual advances.

The messages were first posted by The Shade Room, where Future commented with a blue cap emoji which suggested that his ex is lying.

Brittni Mealy, however, was upset at the comment and took to her Instagram Story as she insisted that she was not lying.

“Definitely NOT CAP! TF I GOT TO LIE FOR YOU SAID IT definitelyl your # and his SO STAND ON IT PIPE DOWN IF YOU DON’T WANT THESE RECORDINGS POSTED!” she threatened him with further release of evidence.

“On GAWD YOU SAID IT. THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children!” She continued.

She also alleged that the rapper has not seen his son Prince for the last three months despite being in the same state. She added, “I can keep going! Got a refund on his school clothes today!”

She added that his pettiness is because she has refused to sleep with him.

“Petty cause someone don’t want to be sexually active with you and just want to co parent!!! I have been soooo nice and calm I’m tired now!! But I’m chill! I do not play about my kids. I’m a mother first and always. Always go stand up for mine!”

The couple has been at odds over the years as they co-parent. Last year December, Brittni Mealy had accused the rapper of threatening to shoot her at their son’s birthday party and speaking harshly to the child. “Who TF tells a 8-year-old “f**k him” and he will [end] up his mom ni**a, a real bi**h. Don’t come back begging like yo a-s always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight,” she said.

Mealy apologized for her behavior days later and backtracked about him threatening her.

“I’m human I get pissed and [mad] like everyone else does he! I’m not making no excuses or justifying no ones behavior even my own. But I can say in 11 years I’ve knew my sons dad I haven’t felt threaten by him nor has my son the other night was a isolated situation.”