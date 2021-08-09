Boosie Badazz Appeals To VP Kamala Harris To Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz is pleading with Vice President Kamala Harris to help free C-Murder.

The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday, where he once again made a case for his friend C-Murder who is currently serving a life sentence for murder at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Boosie Badazz has been advocating on behalf of the incarcerated rapper, who he says is innocent and has been wrongly convicted. Lil Boosie has lobbied the Trump administration to consider a pardon for C-Murder in the last couple of years. However, his efforts have been unsuccessful.

Now, the rapper is trying his luck with the Joe Biden Administration as he made appeals to both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m reaching out to the Vice President of the country, Miss Kamala Harris, I’m reaching out because you seem to help black people when they been injustice [sic], wrong…so Kamala Harris I’m asking you to help my friend C Murder, you know as President, Vice President, you and Biden can do something,” Boosie Badazz begins.

“This man is innocent, he completely innocent, he was convicted cause you know his rap name and the success of No Limit Records…I need you to look into this and see this injustice and turn it around, this man got kids, almost twenty years of his life been taken away. I’m reaching out to VP to look into the C-Murder situation, it’s sad bro,” Boosie said.

C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, became famous as a member of the No Limit supergroup, owned by his brother Master P.

The rapper has successfully released nine (9) albums by the time of his arrest and conviction for the murder of 16-year old Steve Thomas on August 14, 2009. In recent times, questions have arisen about the validity of the conviction by friends and family of C-Murder after witnesses in his trial recanted their statements in 2018 and claimed that they were coerced into testifying against Miller.

Miller’s family, including his brother Master P and even Social Justice Reform advocate Kim Kardashian, has called for a new trial in light of the new allegations. The rapper has one child.