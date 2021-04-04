Gucci Mane’s Artist Ralo Thanks Drake For Helping Get On President Biden’s Radar

Gucci Mane‘s artist Ralo who was arrested in April 2018 for marijuana possession, is hoping that he will be a free man soon as the US continues to legalize marijuana. The latest states to take the initiative to legalize the plant include New York and New Jersey, who made the announcement on Friday.

Ralo is still behind bars following his arrest on federal drug charges after about 444 pounds of marijuana were discovered on a private jet registered in his name. Even though possession is legal in the state, selling or growing marijuana remains illegal. He is appealing to President Joe Biden for a pardon. He is also hoping that some high profile supporters like Drake will help his cause.

Yesterday, April 1, he made an appeal on Instagram for his freedom.

“TODAY MY LEGAL TEAM DELIVERED DOCUMENTS DIRECTLY IN THE HANDS OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND HIS ADMINISTRATION BEGGING FOR A PARDON FOR MYSELF,” Ralo said.

He added: “DRAKE WAS #1 ON THAT LIST IN SUPPORT OF MY PARDON, ALONG WITH DOZENS OF OTHER HIGH RANKING PEOPLE WITHIN OUR COUNTRY & THE HIP HOP COMMUNITY. WE THANK HIM AND EVERYONE THATS PUTTING IN EFFORT INTO THIS CAUSE. @forbes AN OTHERS ARE USING MY CASE AS THE FACE FOR JUSTICE ON MARIJUANA. WE CALLING FOR PUBLIC AND ALL INFLUENCERS SUPPORT.” he ended the post with #PARDONRALO.

Ralo could have been out on bail, but it was revoked after it was discovered that he was still making drug deals from behind bars. According to Judge Michael L. Brown: “[Prosecutors] presented evidence that [Ralo] had continued participating in the distribution of drugs following his arrest in this case and while in custody.”

The evidence against him included handwritten notes from his kids’ mother’s purse that warned her to save money and used code words for drugs.

“There simply can be no other conclusion from his efforts to establish pricing and distribution for ‘8-balls’ and ‘grams,’ his instruction against the use of ‘shake,’ and his warning to be wary of law enforcement ‘listening’,” the judge added.