Bounty Killer, Shenseea, Stefflon Don & More Dancehall Stars React To JA Olympic Sweep

Today is no doubt a proud day for Jamaicans and their supporters all over the world. Jamaican athletes, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser- Pryce and Shericka Jackson took the Tokyo Olympics by storm this morning (Jamaica Time), clocking in first, second and third, leaving no medals for their competitors.

As Jamaicans and the diaspora celebrates, celebrities too, have shared their excitement and extended their congratulations.

“Call Me If” singer Dexta Daps posted a video of him strolling from a building in his black and yellow outfit with alcohol in hand, clearly in a celebratory mood. “Yay, Yay, Yay. Ketch do shirt. A we still a win! 123” he said in the video with a proud smile. In the caption, he wrote, “MI LUV [Jamaican flag] N MI NA SELL OUT…TEP INNA DEM HEAD TODAY. 123REDLIGHT.”

He added, “JESAS SWEPT. WHO ELSE PROUDDDD. (Jamaica) LAND WE LOVEEEEEEEEEEE.”

Dancehall Star, Movado also took to his Instagram story to comment on the joyous development. The “Progress” artiste re-posted a picture of the ladies at the Olympics captioned, “Jamaica Sweeps the women’s 100M.” In the background the deejay’s single “Lost Dem” plays, definitely fitting the situation.

“Lost, me lost dem, Lost, me lost dem, Easy, easy pass dem,” the song echoes.

Dancehall princess Shenseea could not help but chime in and share her happiness, also making reference to her latest single, “Run Run.” In the caption of a photo of the three champions, Shenseea wrote, “A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!!!! I am PROUD. Unu surely RUN RUN RUN!!!”

Fellow artiste Jada Kingdom also came through with a hearty congratulations to the women, using a line from her latest song “Perfect Timing” to fit the triumph. “EASY DOES IT! DEM TINK WI RAMP!!! Congratulations ladies,” she said in the caption.

The King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man would not miss the opportunity to comment on the win, first posting to social media a plethora of Jamaican flags and fire emojis by the end of the race, but of course, we got the message. The deejay later took to Twitter to address United States Sprinter Sha’carri Richardson, who had tweeted a day before, “Miss me yet.”

“How wi Fi miss yuh??? #Jamaica,” he declared.

How wi fi miss yuh??? #Jamaica ????????????? — Beenie Man (@KingBeenieMan) July 31, 2021

Sha’carri was suspended from the Olympic games when drug tests showed positive for traces of marijuana. This sparked controversy as Americans believed she should have been given the chance to run, which would have put her up against the Jamaican sprinters.

Nicki Minaj, who has also been making random posts supporting Jamaica proclaimed, “Big up uno self.”

Big up uno self ?????? https://t.co/ldMaqiDo2P — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW?????? (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2021

The Trinidadian native had never disregarded her Caribbean heritage and has been a public lover of Jamaica.

In a voice note released to the public Nicki hailed Elaine Thompson on her win, “Yes goodie big up yuh good good p*m p*m self, big up yuh good bloodcl**t mouth an yuh good bloodcl**t every ting. Some stinking gyal cya p*ssyh*le relate.”

#QueenTingz u btchs can’t relate. And that’s ok ????????? pic.twitter.com/s1ytkEMUEp — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW?????? (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2021

The rap queen also took to her Instagram story to further shout out Elaine, while appearing to be throwing shade at Sha’carri, who she is not exactly fond of. “#QueenTingz u btchs can’t relate/Jamaica big up yaself.”

The “Pills and Potions” rapper continued, “Yes Goodie!!! Some stinkin gyal cya relate.”

Sha’carri and Nicki had not been seeing eye to eye since the sprinter posted on Twitter back in 2018, “Lol is it just me but Nicki Minaj in barbershop was kinda annoying.”

So, Nicki Minaj was one of few celebrities who did not lend support to Richardson when she was not allowed to run at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, other stars have also lent their voices in celebration of Jamaica’s victory. Taurus Riley saluted the sprinters, Agent Sasco re-posted the race extending congratulations, Jamaican- blooded American rapper Safaree shared his love, and Rapper Stefflon Don, Top Gyal Shaneil Muir, the Lengendary Bounty Killer, Baby Cham and Konshens all shared their merriment at Jamaica’s big win.