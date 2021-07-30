Spice Drops New Shaggy Produced Song “Send It” Off ‘TEN’ Album

Spice queued her latest single “Send It” off her upcoming debut album, TEN.

As the release date for Spice‘s debut album draws near, DJ Bambino sent fans into a frenzy when he aired one of the unreleased singles on Zip FM on Thursday, July 29. Giving the public a taste of what’s to come, the radio host disclosed that he received permission from the Queen of Dancehall herself to “Send It,” as the single itself is called.

Not only was the song introduced to the world by radio waves, but the DJ took to Instagram to share it with social media users in a video captioned, “New New…..World Premier. Sen it up.”

“I told you I got a brand new Spice alright,” he said in the actual footage. “This one is called “Send It” Spice call mi and say Bambino send it a road so we ago send it….”

Bambino proceeded to share details about the upcoming album, which has been in the making for ten years, reminding listeners and viewers that the album drops in just over a week, on August 6th. He also reminded them that the album is up for pre-order and gave a shout-out to the contributors.

“Big up di VP group, big up Shaggy, executive producer, a Shaggy produce dah one yah to eno it name Sen it…” he said before finally releasing the track.

After a chorus of a repetitive singing of “send it” on a bouncy compulsive dancehall rhythm, Spice digs into a compelling verse.

“Listen to mi good nuh come to mi wid unu antics, dis yah pretty body ano nutten fi yuh ramp wid, wuss when a 6:30 an mi a clamp it… one touch mi gi yuh mi nuh need fi romantic, mi a gyal weh like it when mi keep bare antic,” she deejays.

The video, which Shaggy soon after reposted, received much love and appeared to spike the already high anticipation from fans. While the comment section flooded with fire emojis, other users could not help but comment and congratulate Spice.

“It bad. Congratulations queen. Grammy me say,” one person said, while another added, “watch hit song [fire emojis].”

Although Spice has been in the industry for over 20 years, this will be the artiste’s first official album, and fans are here for it. On Friday, August 6, which will also be the “Needle Eye” deejay’s 39th birthday, she will drop the biggest project of her career so far.

Listen to a preview of the track below.