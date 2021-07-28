DaBaby Loses boohooMAN Deal Amid Homophobic Backlash

boohooMan has cut ties with DaBaby following severe backlash over his recent comments.

The rapper’s recent comments at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami in which he shamed gay people for having sex is not sitting well with fashion collaborator boohooMan. The fashion house, known for its trendy street styles and collabs with the likes of Lori Harvey, issued a statement on Wednesday morning denouncing the comments by DaBaby as homophobic.

The two parties launched their collaboration not even a full month for a summer collection featuring DaBaby but noted that it could not work with the rapper over the offensive comments.

While doing his performance on Sunday, DaBaby made offensive comments as he praised women’s vagina while denouncing gay sex.

DaBaby’s comments, however, weren’t taken lightly as social media users called out the rapper while others, including other artists like Dua Lipa, publicly criticized the rapper.

While acknowledging the backlash, the Cleveland rapper only noted that he “loves his gay fans.” He later admitted that the statements were “insensitive,” and apologized, saying that he had “no intentions on offending anybody.”

The fashion house says the 100-piece limited edition collection, which dropped on June 30, will be discontinued.

“boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby,” the statement on the company’s official social media account says. “Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

The comments by DaBaby are cringe-worthy as he repeated various stereotypes about HIV and AIDS during his performance.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said.

Dua Lipa, who is featured on the rapper’s song “Levitating,” also condemned the statements. “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS,” she said while noting she was horrified by the comments and did not know DaBaby to be that kind of person.

Meanwhile, the rapper who has been responding to the backlash online noted that those criticizing him, including “any brands, networks, or artists” criticizing him for his comments, can “keep yo money next time,” he wrote on Tuesday.

He further accused his critics of profiting “off of black rappers influence on the culture.”