Shenseea Declares She’s Nervous Ahead Of Rolling Loud Debut Amid Stage Collapse

Shenseea says she is nervous ahead of her big debut on Rolling Loud amid frightening stage collapse.

It’s quite natural for nervousness to creep in before one takes on a task never yet performed. No wonder dancehall princess Shenseea has a terrible case of the heebie-jeebies just a day, slash that, just a few hours before she takes on one of the biggest stages of her career. The songstress/deejay/rapper will be making her debut appearance at the Miami Rolling Loud festival on July 23, 2021, at 6 PM on the Ciroc stage.

Shenseea and her management teams have been steadily promoting her appearance alongside others such as Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and other industry favorites she has been rubbing shoulders with over the past couple of months. Kanye West was recently added to the line-up, making the ultimate hip hop festival even more spectacular due to the recent announcement of his long-awaited album Donda.

According to Business Today, the 2018 staging of Rolling Loud pulled over 180,000 people, with an additional 20 million tuned in from their homes. The festival took a break in 2020 due to Covid-19 protocols but promised a massive return in 2021. No lies were told, as the event currently packs a full line-up of over 130 entertainers. These factors combined could result in numbers towering over those recorded some four years ago when the festival was still in its infancy.

As such, Shen’s nervousness is quite understandable, and being booked for the Ciroc stage doesn’t make it any less daunting.

“A bit nervous for my performance at Rolling Loud tomorrow,” she wrote on Twitter.

A bit nervous for my performance at Rolling Loud tomorrow ? — ShenseeaOfficial ? (@SHENYENG) July 23, 2021

Her loyal Shengyengz have been throwing their support being their queen, with a few even offering kisses filled with courage and good luck. One fan hinted that aside from delivering her set in front of million’s Shenseea may actually have another pretty valid reason for being scared.

“I don’t blame you, I saw a post of the stage falling. Definitely need to make sure every screw is bolt down good! Other than that, rock out sis,” one fan chimed in below the “Blessed” singer’s tweet.

The Rolling Loud technical team was faced with a massive hiccup a day before the opening of the gates when a screen for one of the stages crashed to the ground. The aftermath of the bizarre accident was captured by local news outlets, leaving many to question the safety of the setup. The Rolling Loud team has since issued a statement declaring that no one was hurt, and the screen will be replaced in time for the show’s kick-off on Friday, July 23.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on! — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2021

Rolling Loud has recently released the performance times for each act, so do not hesitate to check out the images below if you will be tuning into other performances aside from the 24-year-old Jamaican musical princess.