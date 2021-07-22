Lil Uzi Vert Sounds Like Lil Wayne On New Track, Fans React

Lil Uzi Vert the new Lil Wayne?

The Philly rapper knows just what to do to get the attention of his fans, whether it’s through his fashion choices, automobile, relationships, or his music. Lil Uzi Vert is turning heads once again today when he dropped a snippet of an upcoming track titled “HYFR” (Hell Ya F***ing Right). Sounds familiar? Yep, it’s the same name as Drake’s nine-year-old hit record. That’s not the only similarity Uzi has with the Young Money camp, as fans believe Uzi is biting Lil Wayne‘s style and flow.

Lil Uzi Vert posted a snippet of the song on Instagram and deleted it shortly after, but not before it was recorded and saved by several fans and bloggers. DJ Akademiks posted the snippet of the song alongside the caption, “Brehs y’all fw dis Uzi!?”

Several fans flooded the comment section to give their take on the rapper’s latest offering.

One fan said, “It sound a lil like lil Wayne or am I trippin ?” while another wrote, “Wayne listening to this like a proud father.”

While some fans obviously loved the new sound and thought it was cool that the rapper is paying homage to a veteran in the rap game, not everyone was down with Uzi’s new flow.

One fan commented, “love uzi but this ain’t it,” and another said, “if I wanted to listen to Lil Wayne, I’d go listen to Wayne.” A third fan said, “Stole Wayne whole vibe on here.”

Despite the not-so-great reaction from fans on Instagram, a snippet of the track posted on YouTube has already gained 2,000 views, and fans on that platform seem to be loving the track.

The track is destined to be featured on the rapper’s upcoming album, “Pink Tape.”

Earlier this year, Uzi teased the album saying it would be legendary. He told an interviewer, “Bro, I’mma drop an album, bro. I’m not gon’ lie, I’mma go so hard. Everybody that doubted me, I’m still gonna accept y’all right back ’cause the more the merrier. … I’m not even gonna say this shit is hard because I don’t even know what’s hard no more. This shit going to be legendary though. I know that. And I’m not on no lame shit.”

The rapper first announced the “Pink Tape” in December 2020 while speaking during a two-hour Instagram Live. He said the project would be exclusive to SoundCloud. On July 16, Lil Uzi Vert announced the title of the album in a post on his official IG page.