Vybz Kartel’s Protege Sikka Rymes Questioned By Police Over Friend’s Murder

Vybz Kartel’s protege was questioned by police in connection to the recent murder of his close friend.

Gaza deejay Sikka Rymes has narrowly escaped another attempt on his life. Sadly, his associate, who was allegedly an occupant in the car both men were traveling, was shot and killed in the daring attack on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The information surrounding the attack is still sketchy, but sources say that Sikka Rymes and two of his associates journeyed to May Pen, Clarendon, to purchase a car. It turns out that it was not a legit deal but a ploy to lower Sikka Rymes into an ambush. It is during this time that the men were pounced upon by unknown assailants who opened fire on the vehicle there were traveling in.

The motive for the most recent attempt at his life has not been confirmed, but law enforcement believed it to be linked to a murder that took place some months ago. Police are currently seeking information from Sikka Rymes, who they believe will be able to provide some leads on capturing the parties responsible for the attack and subsequent death of one known as 3Mins/Coolie.

The Gaza VP became the victim of an early morning attack in 2019 after he was ambushed at a stoplight in the Sovereign Shopping Centre vicinity in Sandy Park, St. Andrew, while leaving an event. However, the deejay had picked up three rounds to his upper body but managed to pull through after spending weeks in the hospital.

Sikka Rymes, who was recently named as an ambassador for luxury Italian brand Off-White, had been keeping a relatively low profile on social media over the past few weeks. Shots from his IG show that the deejay had been spending some time in the Central American region. In April, Vybz Kartel and his protege teamed up for “I Can.” The music video, filmed and edited by Warrior Films, seemingly reflects Sikka’s close encounter with death in 2019. Fans may expect the entertainer’s upcoming releases to reflect the pain and heartbreak felt from losing a friend.

He is best known for tracks with Vybz Kartel such as “Like I’m Superman,” “Invincible,” and “Gaza Run The World.”.