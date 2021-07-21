Bob Marley’s Landmark London Apartment On Sale For £1.65 million

You can now own a piece of Bob Marley’s legacy as his London apartment goes on sale.

Fans of the late reggae icon Bob Marley always try to get glimpses of the life that he lived. One lucky person may get a unique chance to do so after a London apartment that he once lived in was announced for sale. That person will have to have some serious money, though, as it went on sale for £1.65 million.

The four-bedroom apartment was Marley’s base when he ventured outside of Jamaica, seeking to launch a more global musical career around 1972. It’s located at Bloomsbury in Ridgmount Gardens. It was famously known as the group’s base of operations as he and the Wailers lived there after being invited by American singer Johnny Cash on his tour. That’s according to the UK’s Metro newspaper.

His persistence would pay off as he eventually met Chris Blackwell, who helped his career take off on an even more upward trajectory. The home is already famous and recognized by authorities at Ridgmount Gardens, who awarded the property a blue cultural heritage plaque in 2006. The plaque states that the home is recognized “as the first London home of the ‘singer, lyricist and Rastafarian icon’ Bob Marley.”

The award was given out during Black History Month in the UK in 2019. The Blue plaque is used to celebrate the link between a location and an individual highly regarded in their field. Their achievements have made an “exceptional impact in terms of public recognition,” and they must have been dead for at least 20 years. John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Mozart have received similar awards.

Dexters Marylebone Estate Agents in London are handling the sale of the now historic property. They’ve stated that: “Ridgmount Gardens has a great history, once home to the reggae superstar Bob Marley, and now has a cultural blue plaque, making it a highly desirable home.” That’s according to Alison Battrick of Dexters Marylebone office, who also spoke with the Metro newspaper.