Ding Dong and Shenseea Hit The Studio Together

Ding Dong and Shenseea showcases unity and hit the studio together

The two dancehall artists posed for photos as Ding Dong teased an upcoming collaboration with rising star Shenseea who is back on the island following a stint abroad to work on her upcoming debut album. The two artists who were label-mates at Romeich Entertainment appear to still be in good standing with each other even as controversy rocks Romeich Entertainment with news that Shenseea has broken away from the camp.

On Thursday, there was high drama in what fans interpret to be a beef between Teejay and Shenseea as cryptic posts by each other appear directed to the other. However, Shenseea later said she didn’t have a beef with any artiste.

There’s also speculation that Ding Dong, who is managed by Romeich, might also be on the outs. However, none of the speculations have been confirmed or denied by Romeich Major, CEO of Romeich ENT, or Ding Dong and Romeich continue to promote both Ding Dong’s new song “Summer Vibes” as well Shenseea’s “Run Run” to dropped yesterday.

On the other hand, Shenseea and Ding Dong shared that their relationship is going strong.

In a post shared on her official Instagram account, Shenseea said, “This is my brother for f**king LIFE!!! Can’t forget when he listened to my first song Jiggle Jiggle and his response was “SIGN HER now!”

She later shared snaps of the two also partying together along with other fans dancing and singing along to her song “Good comfort.”

Meanwhile, there was no sign of Romeich Major, who is usually at the studio with his artists.

Fans, however, reacting online to Thursday’s drama all felt it was a stunt calculated to promote the new songs of Shenseea and Teejay, both of whom are dropping singles on Friday.