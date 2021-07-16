Tory Lanez Reveals His Grandmother Has Died

Tory Lanez announced the death of his grandmother.

The Canadian rapper took to Twitter to share the sad news, a post that has since been circulating requesting prayers for the “Say It” Rapper during this difficult time. “Well….my grandmother just died yesterday….wtf man,” he tweeted on Thursday. Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, did not disclose further details on his loved one’s death, but fans are offering sincere condolences.

“Them grandmas hit different I ain’t been the same since. Praying for him,” one person said.

Many, however, could not help but question the tone of the death announcement, some insinuating that the 28-year-old does not seem to care enough.

“He ain’t have to say it like that but sending my prayers,” one person said. Another added, “This feels weird lol the way he just wrote it.”

Another made reference to the rapper’s feud with Megan Thee Stallion, who last year claimed Lanez shot her. Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence, leaving fans to ponder which of the two is telling the truth.

“Y’all still think he innocent in that Meg situation huh? Look how he just told y’all his gmom died, clearly he DGAF,” and another accused, “you still shot meg.”

Perhaps it was not the right time to insert the situation with Megan, as Lanez is still suffering a loss, despite how his tweet came across.

Tory Lanez is not new to losses, sadly. The rap star lost his mother, Luella Peterson, when he was just 11 years old. She reportedly died of a rare disease.

Additionally, the rapper’s life has not been going very smoothly over the past few weeks. Just last month (June), Lanez was involved in a car incident that he insinuated involved some foul play. The rapper took to Instagram to share footage of the aftermath of the incident, where he could be heard saying, “Ni**as almost just died, we got in a car accident in a f**king Uber. Oh my gosh, bro.”

The video showed the pair of wrecked vehicles, one of them being the Uber he was traveling in. The Canadian rapper expressed how grateful he was to be unhurt.

Tory Lanez later reflected on the circumstances in a tweet. “Strange. It almost felt like someone knew to crash into us,” he said, insinuating that there could be more to the story.

Urban Islandz would like to extend sincere condolences to Tory and his family as they navigate this difficult time.