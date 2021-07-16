Ghana Dancehall Star Shatta Wale’s Mother Says He Abandoned Her For 3 Years

Shatta Wale is dealing with some family drama.

One of Ghana’s most popular dancehall acts, Shatta Wale, is being accused by his mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, of abandoning her. The distraught woman also implicated Wale’s girlfriend and childhood friend, Magluv, in the drama saying she was the reason for the alleged abandonment.

Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, is best known for his track “Dancehall King.” He’s gone on to drop many tracks since that one and won Artiste Of The Year at the 2014 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

His mother made the claims while being interviewed at Accra-based radio, Hot FM. She said that Wale was, in fact, a deadbeat son who seldom visits her. She also claimed that haven’t met up in about three years.

She went on to say that Wale’s girlfriend is the cause of contention as she told Wale that she is a witch. It’s due to this that she believes that the artist has cut ties with her. She said it seems that Wale believes anything that his girl tells him, and so he’s cut all communication with her, even denying her calls. She said he goes out of his way to totally ignore her.

“Everybody knows me in Ghana that I am a God-fearing person…but Yes, Magluv told my son that I am a witch and that the cooked rice I use to bring to him he shouldn’t eat it anymore because I have been putting ‘juju’ in it so he shouldn’t entertain me in his house again,” she said.

She added that Magluv also caused Shatta Wale to lock off his estranged baby mama, Shatta Mitchy. Magluv has since denied that she is the reason the former couple don’t talk and instead said it was because Shatta had an affair with an actress, and that soured the relationship.