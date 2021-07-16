Diddy Hires The Weeknd & Shenseea’s Manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby

Diddy joins the XO team.

The hip hop mogul is making big moves, as usual, these days, taking the next step in his successful career by hiring music industry pro Wassim “Sal” Slaiby. The announcement was reported by Billboard this Wednesday, July 15th, following news that Diddy had signed with WME last month.

Slaiby also manages The Weeknd, boosting the Toronto star’s already impressive career trajectory since 2020. Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, and Doja Cat are all under Slaiby’s management as well, further proving the manager’s skill set when it comes to building superstars. Just this week, Sal added dancehall artist Shenseea on his roster of artists he manage. In 2020, Sal was named manager of the year by Variety and even landed his face on the front of Billboard for their Change Agents issue in January of this year.

Hiring Slaiby is just the latest in a series of major changes for Puffy. The rapper and producer launched The Excellence Program shortly after signing with WME last month in an effort to provide virtual development resources and a resume database for individuals that want to pursue executive jobs in the entertainment industry, especially for those who have historically lacked representation in music and media production. Diddy’s plan seems to be centered on surrounding himself with others who align with his vision.

Commenting on his recent moves, Diddy took to Instagram to say, “The road to the bag is tied to your team! If they are not inspiring you, praying for you, supporting you or showing you a better way remove them immediately! LOVE”.

Despite all the positivity surrounding Diddy and his career these days, the hip-hop icon isn’t immune to criticism and trolls.

After Puff recently took to social media to talk about his road to success, referencing an outlandish story when he woke up to “15 roaches on [his] face”, Twitter users couldn’t help but poke fun at him in response. “First of all just one roach is enough for me to understand lmao But dawg 15?!” wrote O’Shea Jackson Jr., while others made puns about marijuana roaches for laughs.

The good news is that Diddy is no longer facing any level of infestation, and he is finding new and innovative ways to make sure his success is contagious.