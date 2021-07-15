Lil Durk & Girlfriend Indian Royale Targeted In Home Invasion, Shots Fired

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Royale were reportedly targeted in a home invasion where they ended up in a gun battle with armed intruders.

The rapper is having a hard time as he not only mourns the death of his big brother D’Thang, who was recently killed in a suspected gang-related tension in Chicago, but also that of one of his best music producers who passed away recently.

On Thursday, news broke that Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox, also known as India Royale, both responded with gunfire after three unidentified persons entered their Atlanta area home and opened fire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that the rapper and Cox were able to fight off the intruders. The incident occurred Sunday, July 11, around 5 AM, and the police are investigating.

According to TMZ, the rapper’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton – located an hour outside Atlanta was the target. It’s unclear whether their children were present at the home, but the couple was armed and reacted. No injuries were reported for both Durk or Cox.

The couple has kept silent on social media about the incident, but days ago, DJ Akademiks had posted about the incident that occurred in a gated community. “Lil Durk’s residence in Atlanta had heavy police presence and was possibly raided due to an investigation about a shooting and other crimes,” Akademiks told his viewers on a Twitch livestream earlier this week. “They said there was an alleged shooting around where he lived at.”

Meanwhile, the rapper might be experiencing some setbacks personally, but his music is certainly on the ups with his collaborative project with Lil Baby hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 Chart- his first achievement of that magnitude.

Lil Durk was a longtime friend of King Von who was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub late last year, has been receiving support online from fans. Others, however, have reported theories of opps going after Lil Durk over his connections in Chiraq which led to his brother being killed.