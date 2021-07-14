Shenseea Channels Mileena While Teasing New Song Coming Friday

Shenseea is set to break her musical hiatus on Friday.

The dancehall artiste, who is under new management, has not released any new music in over 7 months, but that will come to an end on Friday, July 16. Shenseea announced on her IG moments ago that new music is coming and gave fans a sneak peek of the song and accompanying video.

“FRIDAY 16, 2021!!!! I haven’t released music for 7 months! You guys have exceeded my expectations and proven true loyalty. The love is real shenyengz Ready?” she wrote.

While she has not yet revealed the title for the song, the sound takes us back to the golden era of dancehall. Some fans also quickly noticed some similarities between the visual and Rihanna’s “Man Down” video, which was shot in Jamaica.

The clip Shenseea shared shows a man running with a heart in his hand while she gave chase in a pickup truck with her ponytail swinging while channeling Mileena from Mortal Kombat. “Run run run, run run run, yo better run run run,” she sings.

Before announcing her new album, Shenseea revealed that her debut album is done. Her new manager, Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby, also announced that Shenseea is dropping new music soon. “New music on the way! @shenseea so excited to be by your side sis,” he wrote.

Her ex-manager, Romeich Major, also promoted the upcoming song when he reshared the video on the official Romeich Entertainment page. “FRIDAY 16, 2021. ShenYengz ARE YOU READY?” Romeich wrote.

This song will likely be the first single off Shenseea’s forthcoming debut album, due sometime this year. Sources told Urban Islandz that the project would feature a lot of international collaborations, including a potential collab with Drake. ShenYeng was also spotted in the studio recently with some notable names from the hip hop community like Moneybagg Yo, London On Da Track, and H.E.R.