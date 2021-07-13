Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond For Robbery & Gun Case In Miami

Pooh Shiesty remains behind bars pending the outcome of his federal gun and robbery case in Miami

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, will remain behind bars as he awaits trial according to a new ruling handed down by Miami federal judge Venzer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida delivered the announcement Wednesday, explaining that Shiesty has been ordered to be held without bond in a federal detention center while he awaits trial in two separate cases involving the illegal use of firearms.

The 21-year-old rapper was allegedly involved in a robbery in October 2020 during what was supposed to be a cannabis purchase but ultimately resulted in gun violence.

The Tennessee rapper is currently being held on one count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Additionally, Shiesty faces state criminal charges related to a shooting that occurred in May of 2021 when a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club was injured.

Shiesty was originally granted bond in the 2021 case but was ultimately denied release when he faced a judge in the 2020 case. According to reports, Judge Venzer stated, “There is not a chance I am giving this kid a bond right now.”

While the 2021 case allegedly resulted from an unexpected altercation, the robbery and shooting in 2020 seem to have been premeditated.

According to a press release from the Southern District of Florida Attorney’s Office, Shiesty and two of his friends met up with two other men under the pretense that they would be purchasing marijuana and high-end sneakers. Still, they opened fire on the sellers with semi-automatic weapons before taking the merchandise they had agreed to pay for. Thankfully, both shooting victims survived.