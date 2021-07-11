Protoje, Koffee, Bob Marley Featured On Barrack Obama Summer Playlist 2021

Former President Obama shared his favorite songs this summer and as usual some notable names in reggae made the cut.

Barack Obama‘s musical taste is as diverse as they come, and the former POTUS’s annual summer playlist has become something of a privilege for entertainers who make the cut. For many, it’s simply not easy to fathom that the man who once ran one of the greatest nations in the world is also jamming to the same hits and underground acts as they are.

Alas, it’s time to check out what and who President Obama has and will be bumping in his ear this summer. His Summer 2021 playlist has finally emerged, and it brings a few friendly faces as well as some new additions.

Among the friendly faces is the youngest Jamaican act to secure a Grammy in the Reggae category, the female force Koffee. She makes the list by way of fellow international reggae entertainer Protoje via her feature on the upbeat lyric-filled track “Switch It Up.” The track was released on Proto’s August 2020 album In Search Of Lost Time, with a star-studded music video following in January 2021.

This is not the first time Koffee is making the cut, having featured on 4 previous compilations by Obama. She first made the list in 2019 via her breakout hit “Toast.” She also made the former president’s favorite songs of 2020 playlist her feature of J Hus’s “Repeat.”

Barack Obama also tapped into the sounds of the Caribbean island through Bob Marley‘s “Exodus.” The late reggae entertainer released Exodus, the album in 1977 via Island Records. The album has gone on to become of of the most successful albums of all time, with constant rotations in the top spots of the Billboard Reggae Chart.

The Forever POTUS’s name can now be added to a list of those ensuring Bob Marley’s legacy remains intact. Obama stopped by the Bob Marley Musem in Kingston to pay his respects to the late legend during his 2015 visit to Jamaica.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between,” the senior Obama tweeted along with the combined list of the 38 songs in his playlist.

The mixture of high-energy, new school bangers and soft ballads should offer a track for just about every mood or time of day.

The wide crosssection of entertainers includes r&b and hip hop acts such as SZA, Jazmine Sullivan, Migos, Drake, Lil Baby, H.E.R., J. Cole, Jay Z, Rihanna, Erykah Badu, and Silk Sonic.