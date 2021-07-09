Alkaline Drops Visual For Marijuana Party Anthem “Medicine”

Dancehall maestro Alkaline continues his 2021 domination with the music video for his song “Medicine.”

The ‘tall man’ was unlike his usual self, opting to ditch the laidback, reserved persona his fans have grown accustomed to. Out with the old and in with the new is Alkaline‘s mantra for this summer as he shows his fans he is also a pretty smooth dancer. The lanky fellow does a bit of gesticulation as he always does and makes way for some decent footwork. The Vendetta deejay keeps his blunt close, with regular shots of him taking a puff. After all, the song is about the healing properties of marijuana.

Alka isn’t the only one busting moves in this Kingpride Production directed music video. His solo efforts are contrasted by an all-female party being held on location. There is a whole lot of whining and a whole lot of skin on display here. The latter should not come as a surprise since “Medicine’s” healing properties can also be felt through the groovy track created by AutoBamb Records, making it the ultimate female/weed anthem for summer 2021.

“Medicine” was released as a part of Aklaline’s sophomore album Top Prize. The project found itself among the top spots on Billboard Reggae Charts after its release on May 14, 2021. It has also accumulated a number of streams on other streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify, as Vendetta fans continue to tout it as one of the best albums of the year.

There are already calls for the release of videos for other favorites from the album, such as “Hostage,” “Maniac,” and “Magic.”

While the recent video shows that Alkaline is planning to have a lot of fun this summer, he’s also ensuring that he takes care of business with a brand new line of merchandise to his Alkaline Store. He is also set to headline several shows this summer, including the Beach Road Trip [BRT] Weekend and Ultimate Weekend.