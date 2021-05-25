Alkaline’s “Top Prize” Debut At No. 2 On Billboard Reggae Chart

Alkaline’s new project debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart this week after a smooth rollout.

The Vendetta deejay’s latest album Top Prize is performing well a week after its release, selling almost 3,000 units of track sales and streams. The album was first released on May 14 and is now at the No.2 place on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart.

Alkaline is among a few independent artists within the dancehall space and has seen chart success with his first album New Level Unlocked, which debuted at the top of Billboard’s Reggae Chart, something no other artist has managed to achieve since Shaggy did in 2000.

The 14-track album moved four places up the charts since the week started- at first debuting at No. 56 on the album sales chart. However, his album sales are currently 1,527, but Alkaline has been moving up various streaming charts as his music is curated by the streaming platform. So far, he has been ranked on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart at No. 37.

According to the artiste’s Manhattan-based promotion company, Shuzzr Media, the album climbed to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes reggae charts and also peaked at #6 on the worldwide charts.

It also entered the top ten chart on iTunes Canada and also secured the #1 spot on the Apple music charts in Jamaica.

The promotion company added that the album is the No.1 Amazon Music best-selling album in three categories – International, Reggae, and Caribbean & Cuba for the past week, with all 14 tracks from the album occupying Deezer Top 100 playlist in Jamaica.

Alkaline has been one of the few artists to maintain his relevance and dominance, being the first artist to be featured on Audiomack’s Acoustic visual series. His numbers on Audiomack are ringing past 10 million streams.

Shuzzr Media says, “as an independent artist, Alkaline continues to break barriers globally and expand the genre’s footprint in mainstream and new media markets.”