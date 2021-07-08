Buju Banton Warns Caribbean Leaders After Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Assassination

Buju Banton is warning other Caribbean leaders amid the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The reggae legend is also theorizing who he think is responsible for the crime.

The killing of Haitian Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021, sent shockwaves across the Caribbean, leading state leaders to grapple with the tragic loss of one of their own. Critics have theorized that the deplorable conditions of the country’s infrastructure, the sliding Haitian dollar, and dishonest and ruthless practices of the Moïse government are what led to the gruesome act that has also left the President’s wife battling for her life.

Reggae/dancehall entertainer Buju Banton is proposing a different motive behind the plot to take out the President and is now calling on other leaders to take heed as it relates to their alliances with world superpowers such as China and the United States.

The stance from the reggae legend, also known as the Gargamel, is one his fans have witnessed since the start of the worldwide efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Buju Banton has called for an end to wearing masks, social distancing, quarantines, curfews, vaccines, and other practices implemented by the government of Jamaica to reduce the number of deaths caused by the Covid-19 virus. The deejay continues to preach his beliefs via his social media platform despite clashing heads on numerous occasions with fans and even his own children.

“Now who’s having the last laugh,” Buju questioned before revealing his analysis of the developments in his neighboring country.

“This guy in Haiti he didn’t take no money from the Chinese to sell you guys Covid. He did not bow to money power. Most of you leaders in the Caribbean I guess you are worried now. Guess you are beefing up your security detail cause you have taken money from the Chinese. I wish you luck. I wish you all the luck. I wish you all the best. This is what you get when you make deals with the devil,” Buju chanted.

“Moïse didn’t make any deals with the Chinese. He didn’t make any deal to sell his people out and sell the Covid narrative. All you other leaders did you?” He continued.

Buju doubled down on his stance in the comment section of his post with calls for his followers to not see modern media as a source of credible information.

“My people the time for u to see is Now,” the “Trust” deejay urged before breaking down the ease at which an idea can manifest in one’s psyche.

“A conspiracy theory takes about four months to be your reality an you f**ers are still sleeping wat am to do with you. Look who you trust look! Media, the only people who see’s are those who don’t watch TV.”

Buju Banton is among a list of other Jamaican entertainers such as Spragga Benz, who have lashed out at what some have described as the “plandemic.”