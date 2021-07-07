Soulja Boy Gets McDonald’s Attention With “Billion Dollar” SouljaBurger Idea

Soulja Boy manages to get McDonald’s attention with his SouljaBurger idea.

Soulja Boy is no stranger to the big bucks. The eccentric rapper, who has claimed to be the first at just about everything to do with the digitization of rap, was once even on the Forbes‘ 2010 list of Hip Hop Cash Kings. He came in at No. 7 after netting $7 million that year.

He’s not done either, and as the wheels keep turning, he is looking for his next big score, and he’s chosen mega-franchise McDonald’s. According to him, he can make them a lot of money. In fact, he thinks he has a billion-dollar idea. He used Twitter to reach out to the fast-food chain restaurant.

Yesterday July 6, he began: “I got a billion dollar idea. @McDonalds trust me.” Showing that he still has that kind of influence, McDonald’s responded, “I’m listening,” to which the “Crank That” rapper replied, “The SouljaBurger but the secret is in the ingredients I’ll dm them to you trust me this will go VIRAL!”

While this will definitely not be another first for Soulja, a partnership could prove lucrative for the rapper. Another rapper who teamed up with them is Travis Scott, who has a signature value meal.

That value meal was launched last year and soon sold out. There was such a shortage that an internal memo obtained by USA Today showed that the fast-food chain even admitted that the popularity of the Travis Scott collaboration had resulted in serious shortages.

“We’ve created a program that’s so compelling to our customers that it’s stretching our world-class supply chain; and if demand continues at these levels, more restaurants will break supply,” the company told those concerned at the time.

It continued: “In fact, it’s been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal. We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible.”

Soulja Boy is probably hoping to do the same. We’ll have to see what comes out of this one.