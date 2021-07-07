Drake And Future Sparks ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Rumors On Set

Drake and Future are cooking up more hits.

At this point, any news about Drake’s upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, is good news, even if it’s circumstantial. The first reports indicated that the album was supposed to drop at the beginning of this year, and since that didn’t happen, fans have been desperately trying to figure out when it will happen.

The highly sought-after rapper recently hinted that it might be “before the end of summer,” but he has also indicated that the postponement could be an indefinite one. Many fans have let it go, but just as the buzz and the speculation were beginning to die down, a recent report which popped up on On Thin Ice has confirmed that Drake has been working on a new music video.

It seems like that video could be for CLB’s next single. If the rumors are true, it also appears that Future, his longtime collaborator, is also on that track which hasn’t been given a name as yet.

That is indeed exciting news as the last time Drake and Future came together; they produced the massive hit “Life Is Good.” That track turned into a monster hit for both artists. Fans believe that even if the success of the song can’t be replicated, something phenomenal will come out of another collab.

The last thing the Toronto rapper said that had any indication of a release date was last month at the URL NOME XI Battle Rap Event. During a backstage interview at the event, Drake said, “Yeah, my album will be out by then,” when asked if he thought it would be out by the end of the summer. His last full-length album, Scorpion, was released in June 2018.

You can take a look at the short clip posted to Twitter by On Thin Ice below: