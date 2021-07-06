Ludacris Reacts To Fast & Furious 9 Surpassing $500 Million Box Office Sales

Ludacris is touting Fast and Furious 9 as a major success following $500 million in global Box Office sales.

The hit movie is proving to be a commercial success after it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, as countries across the world begin to open, fans are turning out to enjoy the franchise, and those in the movie also stand to earn much from its success.

On Tuesday, Ludacris shared his jubilation at how well the movie is performing after it surpassed $500 million at the box office this past weekend.

On Instagram, he posted “Half a BILLION in only 11 Days,” he wrote in shock. “WOW! Sincerely Thank You To Every Fan Around The World That Bought A Ticket & Supported This Movie.”

Fast 9, which is the ninth installation of the action-packed movie franchise, is also the only movie to hit $500m at the Box office within the last two years, which was not produced in China.

The movie is currently playing worldwide, and in the United States, support has been strong, with $123 million made the first two weekends of the movie showing.

The movie is also the highest performing film even as the Coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Meanwhile, the star-studded cast includes Vin Diesel and rapper Cardi B who is a crowd drawer for her fans. The rapper plays the role of a woman from Dom’s past- Leysa, who appears to assist him out of another bad situation he finds himself in.

Cardi has previously shared her excitement at being part of the cast with the other members.

“I love the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman,” the Grammy Award-winner said of her character. “She’s just that bitch. Leysa’s such a badass.”

Cardi B may also appear in the next Fast and Furious movie set to be released in 2022 as the same character.

“We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” Vin Diesel has noted, as he also discussed her possible appearance in the 11th installation of the film, which would be the finale. “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”