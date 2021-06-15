Cardi B Talks Working With Vin Diesel In ‘Fast & Furious 9’: “He’s So Dope”

Cardi B is gushing about her acting in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 which comes in theatres next week.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper made her acting debut in Hustlers in 2019, and it seems that the big screen continues to call her name. In an interview talking about working with some of the biggest names in the speed franchise, Cardi B said she jumped at the opportunity to be in the movie when Vin Diesel approached her.

“Vin Diesel reached out and he was talking about a role…and I’m like it’s freaking Fast and the Furious give me it, put me on a plane!” she laughed.

Among the other stars she worked with are Ludacris, Tyrese, Michelle Rodriguez, and Don Omar. In some behind-the-scenes footage, she shared her excitement at working with the stars who have been with the franchise’s storyline from the beginning.

“I remember when I saw Ludacris in ‘Fast and Furious’ when I saw tego Calderon, then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope,” she said. “Being around Vin, he’s just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I’m just so excited.”

Cardi B appears in the film as a Latina bombshell Leysa who apparently has a past history with Vin Diesel’s character, Dom.

The movie was originally slated for release in May 2020 but pushed back due to delays.

Cardi B is also hinting that this might be the best of the movie franchise, quite possibly because she’s in it! Fans for sure are waiting for the movie to see their favorite rapper on TV.

“I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME,” Cardi tweeted.