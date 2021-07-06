Diddy Says He Woke Up With 15 Roaches On His Face, Twitter Reacts

Diddy manages to invoke some hilarious response on Twitter to his latest motivational speech.

The Hip Hop mogul, aka Love, is sharing with fans how far a journey he has trod as he clearly enjoys a vacation that includes vitamin sea and mangoes. Diddy shared with his fans his tenacity and ambition to achieve much out of his life while hilariously eating a mango.

Known for his immense success and shrewd business acumen, and entrepreneurial ventures, there is no doubt that many of his fans look up to him when it comes to aspiring for success as the music mogul has climbed the ranks from the bottom to the top in a short space of time.

Diddy recently proclaimed that he was king of Los Angeles, New York, and Miami- and while many refused to accept that label, he has remained as one of the top figures in the game but also one of the funniest as fans keep up with his antics online.

He recently shared a motivational speech as he used the illustration of having mango to prove his point.

“You can be whoever you want,” says Diddy. “You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ain’t special. I just want it bad.” He says while biting into the juicy mango. “I will not allow myself to not have mango.” He says while taking a bigger bite of the sweet tropical fruit. “I hustle hard.”

“Don’t allow yourself to not have mangos and the ocean as your backyard!” he says.

The hip hop legend also captioned the video with a contrast of his past as he remembered when he was poor.

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams….AND NEVER SETTLE #LOVE.” He captioned the post.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter.

Roaches on their lunch break hearing Diddy lying on them: pic.twitter.com/JZR79lUjgT — The Nostalgia Queen ? ?? (@Snow_Blacck) July 6, 2021

Diddy was in his house like https://t.co/AJXxgagqH4 pic.twitter.com/MBHpEf61RB — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) July 6, 2021

When Diddy mom find out he on the internet lying pic.twitter.com/2j88Q64iJy — elusive. (@hilholla) July 6, 2021

Me listening to Diddy lie about counting roaches on his face pic.twitter.com/usAZf76S6A — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 6, 2021

Diddy lying…. I had roaches and never do they sit still on your face, roaches got places to be and shit to do — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 6, 2021

Diddy waking up to roaches on his face. pic.twitter.com/o8c3xMNDsK — The Playlist Guy (@ilovesmick) July 6, 2021