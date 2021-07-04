Kid Cudi Issued Blistering Response To Bill Cosby’s Enablers

Kid Cudi has zero tolerance for anyone celebrating Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

Following the announcement of comedian Bill Cosby’s release from prison Wednesday, June 30th, it appears that once again, everyone has an opinion. Taking to social media to add his two cents to the conversation, rapper Kid Cudi tweeted his controversial view that, “People that are celebrating Bill Cosby being released are f*ckin idiots.”

The comment section on Cudi’s post quickly blew up with people on all sides of the issue, some insisting that Bill Cosby is innocent while others are outraged that he is going free after facing more than fifty accusations of sexual assault from as many women.

Cosby was released on Wednesday following a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which overturned his 2018 conviction. The trial was a shock to the nation, especially to those for whom Bill Cosby was a hero and icon. The comedian enjoyed a wildly successful career, and a reputation as a wholesome pillar of the Black community before women from all over the country began accusing him of drugging and assaulting them.

Most of those accusations could not be considered in court due to statutes of limitations regarding events that happened so many years ago, but Cosby was ultimately found guilty of sexual assault in one instance and sentenced to three to ten years in prison. He served a total of three years before the ruling was overturned due to a “non-prosecution agreement” with a previous prosecutor.

The case is deeply rooted in issues of race and gender, so naturally, it is inflammatory for any celebrity to take a public stance either way. Many Kid Cudi followers were quick to accuse him of failing to support Cosby in solidarity with the Black community, especially given the historical frequency of Black men being falsely accused and unjustly imprisoned. However, others applauded Cudi for speaking up in support of Cosby’s accusers, many of whom have expressed their shock and anger since the comedian’s release.