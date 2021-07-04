Cardi B Lays Out Ambitious Plan Before Next Album In Response To Joe Budden

Cardi B lays out a quite ambitious plan to accomplish before her next album.

The Bronx rapper is making it clear that her music-making days are not behind her. The rapper, who is pregnant with her second child, made the statement while responding to a recent tweet surrounding a comment from rapper and host Joe Budden. The tweet said, “joe budden thinks we’re never getting another cardi album (crying face emoji)…who gone tell him.”

Cardi B retweeted the post, saying, “Well he deada*s wrong…. watch when I push out this baby wait 6 months go to Colombia get a lipo, breast reduction, learn how to pole dance again , learn how to play spade and get my political science degree and pop out with my album …Yeup Yeup he going to wrong muahaha.”

While some fans were here for the album confirmation, some were less than impressed with the timeline given by Cardi.

One fan said, “wait so we gotta wait 6 months after the baby (who not born yet) for all of this before we get the album?”

Another wrote, “Now cardi, you’re about 7months pregnant so we have to wait almost 8 or 9 months for the album that ain’t gonna work, I’m still listening to bodak yellow, up etc we need it now.”

Cardi released her first and only studio album “Invasion of Privacy” in April 2018.

The album won her many accolades, in addition to topping the US Billboard 200 chart. It also received a triple-platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and made Bodak Yellow the longest-charting album ever by a female rapper.

All the songs from her album were certified gold, making Cardi the first female to accomplish this feat.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the rapper’s second album. However, in a recent interview with XXL magazine, she said she needed to go away for a long time to finish recording.

Cardi said, “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year. But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.”

Now being pregnant with her second child, fans are anticipating that the album will be further pushed back.

Cardi’s last release was her single “Up” on February 5 this year. The single soared to number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after Cardi’s performance at the Grammy awards.