Lauren London Gifted Nicki Minaj Exclusive Gears From Her Puma Collection

Lauren London has gifted Nicki Minaj a capsule of her new exclusive puma collection that was launched on Friday, June 25. The “Forever Stronger” collection includes black and white Suede style sneakers, a T-Shirt, and a hoodie.

Each piece has the words “Forever Stronger” embroidered on it, and the T-Shirts and hoodies are decorated with tiny blue hearts in memory of Lauren London‘s late soulmate, rap star Nipsey Hussle.

Nicki Minaj flaunted her exclusive gift collection on her Instagram story on Thursday, July 1. She shared a single photo of all the items displaying the “Forever Stronger” embroidery and captioned it, “So proud of my sistä. Love you so much, Thank you & congratulations @laurenlondon. #ForeverStronger.”

A gift card that came with the package read, “Dear Friend, It’s with love and gratitude that I send your first collection, Forever stronger, a collaboration with my PUMA family. I gift you these pieces to wear with intention and share a hopeful message. I wear my heart on my sleeve and now you can too.”

The note added, “This is just the beginning. Peace.”

While this is the actress’s first Puma collection, in January 2020, she had revealed Nipsey’s own collection with Puma to the public. That collection was titled, “Hustle and Motivate” and featured key pieces from Puma’s debut collection with the late rapper.

Along with Lauren, the campaign starred other members of Hussle family and their friends modeling tracksuits on the promo images.

But, this collection, London has revealed, is also very personal. She had disclosed that it is inspired by her hometown, Los Angeles, while at the same time, it represents her strength, authenticity, love and perseverance, through her special apparel and footwear.

“I am so grateful and proud to drop my first collection with my Puma family,” she divulged about the collection. “I wanted to make sure that each piece was authentic to who I am and my style. This collection expresses a constant reminder that through it all, no matter what happens in life, may we be Forever Stronger. Looking forward to more to come.”

The collection is available at Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store, where he was tragically shot and killed in the parking lot in 2019. The collection will also be available, with prices ranging from $30 to $75, at Foot Locker, Shoe Palace, Champs, and other retailers.