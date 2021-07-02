Big Daddy Kane Speak On Biz Markie’s Death Hoax

Biz Markie is not dead, and Big Daddy Kane is chiding anyone spreading rumors of his passing.

Rumors that the NYC rapper died started circulating on social media late Wednesday, June 30. But, the rapper’s friends, family, and loved ones are wasting no time in clearing the air that while Biz Markie is ailing, he is still alive.

Journalist Roland S. Martin disclosed that he has sources that have spoken with Biz, even as rumors of his death were spiraling.

In a tweet, he said, “Folks @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY.”

He continued, “Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non- credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans.”

The heartbreaking news had been quickly making its rounds on social media, leaving many distraught. It was announced by producer DJ Star and was even broadcasted by Revolt TV. Both later deleted their posts.

Responding to a tweet by a social media user who posted “….@rolandsmartin says he spoke to Biz today and it’s [rumors of Biz’s death] is not true,” Roland took a moment to further clarify his earlier statement.

“No, I did not talk to @BizMarkie today. My source, an industry legend, did. And my source was texting his wife ONE MINUTE before I sent the tweet. Biz’s wife [gave] me permission to send the tweet correcting this erroneous story,” he explained.

Biz’s wife and family also released a statement to confirm that the 57-year-old rap artist is still alive. Biz’s manager Jenni Izumi released the statement to NBC news.

“Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Big Daddy Kane posted a video explaining the situation.

“For those concerned, Biz Markie is still alive,” Big Daddy Kane said. “Please keep my brother in your prayers. Yes, he has some serious health issues, but he’s still alive. And his wife would like y’all to respect his privacy. And remember, it’s better for you to get the news correct than get the news first. Check your facts, people. And Wikipedia, do better. Keep my brother Biz in your prayers.”

It is public knowledge that Biz had been experiencing complications with Type II Diabetes. His recent battle with diabetes reportedly triggered a stroke leaving him in a coma, HipHopDX reported.

Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, was reportedly hospitalized twice last year due to these issues. Biz had revealed to the New York Daily News that he had lost 140 pounds due to exercise and diet changes in an effort to fight the diagnosis.

There have been reports that the rapper also had a stroke some months ago but was getting stronger and better every day.

Biz Markie is best known for singles such as “Just a Friend” and “Nobody Beats The Biz.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Biz and his family.