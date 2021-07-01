The Isley Brothers Taps Drake & Beyoncé For Forthcoming Album

Still riding high on the success of their recent Verzuz battle, the Isley brothers are collaborating with some of music’s biggest stars for their new project. Drake has been announced as one of the most exciting features on the forthcoming g album, following a meetup between Ronald Isley and the Canadian rap star back in May.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside Drake, Ron wrote, “Great dinner and conversations with one of the best we’ve ever had in the game! @champagnepapi Thank you man! Wow! I’m blown away by your love for me and my brothers! Congratulations! Keep doing your thing!”

It appears that that evening may have led to a professional partnership between Drizzy and one of his self-proclaimed idols now that his name has appeared on a list of expected features for the legendary R&B group’s latest drop.

Beyoncé has also been announced as a guest collaborator on the project—huge news considering Beyoncé is usually extremely selective in who she chooses to bless with a feature. In a recent interview with Variety, Ron Isley’s wife, Kandy, says that Queen Bey is set to record her vocals for the album in late June or early July.

Snoop Dogg also appears on the project, showing up on the album’s first single, “Friends & Family,” which was released following the Verzuz battle between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, & Fire. Ron shared that working with Snoop came naturally, saying, “Snoop Dogg’s been a friend for 20-odd years. As soon as he heard the ‘Friends & Family’ track, he started laughing and knew exactly what he would do.”

“Friends & Family” is a feel-good track with an appropriately cheerful video serving beachy vibes and a call to kick back and enjoy yourself with loved ones. When speaking with Variety, Kandy explained that fans can expect Ron’s familiar smooth vocals but with a new twist on this latest project, saying, “The album reflects a new take on Ron without losing who he is. He evolves and changes with time. It’s Ron 2.0.”